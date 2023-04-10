GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bobby Pettiford Jr., a Durham native and South Granville High graduate who entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons with the Kansas men’s basketball team, announced Monday that he is transferring to East Carolina.

Pettiford, a combo guard, had reportedly narrowed his top three transfer destinations to ECU, Florida State and Georgetown. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Rebirth, ECU let’s do it 💜🏴‍☠️. pic.twitter.com/oVCbFQpDou — Bobby Pettiford Jr (@BobbyPettiford) April 10, 2023

Pettiford was a highly-touted recruit out of South Granville. 247Sports ranked Pettiford as the No. 5 player in North Carolina and the No. 14 point guard in the nation after his senior season in high school. Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leading scorer with 1,944 career points, assists (615) and steals (288).

Injuries hampered Pettiford throughout his time in Kansas. He appeared in 14 games as a freshman (2021-22) before an abdominal injury caused him to miss the rest of the season. Pettiford averaged eight minutes and 1.4 points per game. The Jayhawks went on to win the national championship.

He appeared in 32 games as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points per game and 1.6 assists per game on 12 minutes per game. Hamstring injuries caused him to miss some time before and during his sophomore season.