GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina defensive lineman Rick D’Abreu has committed to Texas Christian University.

D’Abreu announced on Jan. 13 that he was entering the transfer portal. He tweeted the news of his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday. He is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

D’Abreu tallied 72 tackles and six sacks as a Pirate. He’s now part of a program that recently made an improbable run to the College Football Playoff championship game before being routed by Georgia.