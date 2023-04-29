GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Although no members of the 2022 East Carolina University football team were picked in the NFL draft, it doesn’t mean their pro dreams are ending.

Four former East Carolina University football players have already signed free-agent contracts after the end of the NFL draft, which ran Thursday-Saturday. There’s a chance some others could be announcing the good news soon, too.

ECU Sports Information photo

C.J. Johnson (ECU Sports Information photo)

Former ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and receiver C.J. Johnson have signed free-agent contracts with the Seattle Seahawks. The two D.H. Conley High School stars will have the chance to be on the field together again with the opportunity to win a job on the Seahawks for the upcoming NFL season.

God is good ❤️ I’m a Seahawk… Let’s work!!! @Seahawks — Holton Ahlers (@holtahlers12) April 30, 2023

(ECU Sports Information photo)

Former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell also announced on Twitter that his chances of an NFL career are still alive after he signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ryan Jones (ECU Sports Information photo)

The fourth member of the 2022 ECU football team to announce a free-agent deal is tight end Ryan Jones, who signed with the New York Giants.

New York Giants ! Let’s do it…Blessed ❤️💙 — Ryan Jones (@Rcdj23) April 30, 2023

Free-agent deals mean the players who signed will be invited to offseason training camps with the hopes of making the opening-day roster.