Four Pirates earn postseason honors in lacrosse

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A program-best four players from the East Carolina lacrosse team earned postseason honors as Megan Pallozzi, Nicole LeGar, Liz Blumthal and Frances Kimel were all named to the American All-Conference Second Team, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.

“Hard work pays off and these individual players are all incredibly hard workers,” said head coach Amanda Moore. “In the case of Blumthal, Pallozzi and LeGar, their commitment to our program’s growth over the last four years has been a testament to their character and faith in ECU lacrosse. We’re happy to see all of these women’s accomplishments on the field recognized by our conference office and look to build on these successes next season!”

It is the first postseason honor for all four Pirates. LeGar and Blumthal were both named to the Preseason All-Conference team this season while Pallozzi earned a spot on the Preseason All-Conference team in 2019. It is the first All-Conference honor for Kimel.

Pallozzi and LeGar hold nearly every ECU record between the two of them. Pallozzi finished her career with the highest scoring season in Pirates history. The Ellicott City, Md., native became the first Pirate to score 30 goals and record 40 points, finishing the year with 36 goals and seven assists for 43 points. Pallozzi was in the top ten in the American in goals per game (2.25, tied for sixth), points per game (2.69, tenth) and free-position goals per game (0.69, tied for fifth). Pallozzi was one of the deadliest shooters in the country, finishing 32nd in the country in free-position shot percentage, shooting 61.1% from the eight-meter arc. Pallozzi also became the second Pirate to ever reach 100 career points, following LeGar, and the first to score 100 career goals. Pallozzi was honored by the conference twice during the season, earning a spot on the weekly Honor Roll on both Feb. 15 and March 1.

LeGar finished second on the team in points, recording 39 points on 28 goals and 11 assists. The Eldersburg, Md., product was the first Pirate to reach 100 career points and holds the ECU record in points (122), draw controls (166), ground balls (84) and caused turnovers (47). She was one of the best players in the conference against league opponents, ranking fifth in the AAC in goals per conference game, averaging 2.40 scores and eighth in points per game with 2.90 as well as scoring the game-winning goal in both of ECU’s AAC victories. LeGar was named the AAC Midfielder of the Week twice this season, once on Feb. 15 and once on April 26 following the final weekend of the season. LeGar also earned a spot on the league’s weekly Honor Roll on March 22.

Blumthal was a key piece of the Pirate defense, finishing second on the team in caused turnovers (17) and third in ground balls (28). The Suwanee, Ga., product had a caused turnover in 12 of ECU’s 16 games, causing a season-high three turnovers against Jacksonville and causing multiple turnovers four times. Blumthal also grabbed at least one ground ball in 15 of her 16 games played and had multiple ground balls on eight occasions.

Kimel was a consistent force in the Pirates’ offense, scoring at least one point in all 16 games this season. The sophomore from Durham, N.C., finished fourth on the team with 36 points on 24 goals and 12 assists. Her production increased during conference games, with her 25 points against AAC opponents trailing only LeGar’s 29 and she ranked ninth in the AAC in assists per game (0.90) and tied for fourth in free-position goals (0.70). Kimel scored six goals in a pair of games against Vanderbilt, including a career-high four in the opening contest, which earned her a spot on the AAC weekly Honor Roll. Kimel was also second on the team with eight free-position goals. Along with her contributions on offense, Kimel added 21 draw controls and 13 ground balls.