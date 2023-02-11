LYNCHBURG / VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at two meets on Friday and Saturday: Liberty’s Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational and Norfolk State’s Kenneth Giles Invitational.

Four Pirates put up top 10 marks in program history on the weekend in Alex Sawyer , Jasmine Jenkins , Rileigh Cardin and Sydni McMillan .

At Liberty, Sawyer led the distance group with his 4:09.16 performance in the mile, good for the third-best time in ECU history.

Jenkins and Cardin were victorious on the weekend, and both moved to seventh in their respective events in Virginia Beach. Jenkins, who already ranked in the top 10 in the weight throw, moved up to seventh all time with her throw of 18.16m (59-7). Cardin entered the top 10 in the pole vault for the first time with her lifetime best clearance of 3.70m (12-1.50). That mark tied the seventh highest in program history, equaling Adell Remsberg’s effort from 2017.

For her part, McMillan moved up one spot to ninth in program history in the final of the 60-meter hurdles with her time of 8.65 seconds, good for third in the event.

In addition to the history makers, Starrett Vesper won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 4.60m (15-1). Austin Mathews also had a strong outing with his 14:52.42 performance in the 5,000m at Liberty. Mathews already ranks fourth in the event in ECU history.

Up Next

The Pirates will be back in action at the 2023 AAC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on Feb. 24-25.