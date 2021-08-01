Foursome of ECU golfers earn GCAA academic honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina golfers Tim Bunten, Stephen Carroll, Attie Giles and Patrick Stephenson have been named were each named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for the second straight season the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Friday.

Stephenson is the first player in program history to be named to the list three times. East Carolina has placed three or more student-athletes on the list in four of the past seven seasons.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 40-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

All 11 members of the 2020-21 squad were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team earlier this month.