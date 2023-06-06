GREENVILLE, N.C. – Frank Craig III has been named an assistant coach for the volleyball program according to an announcement by head coach Adler Augustin Tuesday.

Craig arrives in Greenville after serving as the head coach at Oral Roberts University for three seasons from 2020-22.

“I am excited to add Frank to Pirate Nation,” Augustin said. “He is committed to the process and a hard worker, and his experience as a head coach will allow him to contribute to the program’s vision quickly.”

In his second season at the helm, Craig led the Golden Eagles to their most wins (18) since 2016. Under his guidance, Sakira LaCour earned First Team All-Summit League accolades, while Trinity Freeman secured All-Freshman Team honors.

In his five years with the Golden Eagles, Craig also served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator while handling day-to-day volleyball operations – including on-court coaching, scouting and working primarily with the hitters and blockers.

Starting in 2019, Craig took on the challenge of being a head coach at the club level, leading the North Texas Volleyball Region High Performance 18U Boys team consisting of top 12 North Texas Region and OKRVA players.

Craig was recognized as one of 10 recipients of the Diversity Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) allowing him the chance to attend the AVCA convention and 2017 NCAA Championship in Kansas City, Missouri. The recipients had an agenda of coaching education programming, mentoring and networking functions specifically targeted to them and were facilitated by veteran volleyball coaches and industry leaders.

He joined the ORU coaching staff following an All-American career on the court at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. Craig was named the Great Lakes Conference Player of the Year as a senior after leading the Gray Wolves in kills and kills per set. He earned all-conference accolades all four seasons at Lourdes and was a member of the inaugural team his freshman year in 2012.

As a senior, he tallied 407 kills and 4.07 kills per set, posting the third-highest mark in the nation. Craig helped Lourdes to the first 20-win season in program history during his senior season going 20-9 and winning the Great Lakes Conference regular season championship with a perfect 14-0 record. Lourdes also reached the NAIA National Tournament in 2014 after winning the GLC Tournament.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, he was a letterman in basketball, football and swimming at Englewood High School. He graduated from Lourdes University in 2015 with a degree in business administration. He graduated in the spring of 2018 with a Leadership Master of Business Administration degree from ORU.