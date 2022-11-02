GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball program concludes its fall practice slate this weekend with the annual Purple-Gold World Series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates play the first of three seven-inning intra-squad scrimmages Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m., followed by game two Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (Noon). Admission is free of charge.

Prior to the Purple-Gold Draft, which will be held Wednesday, ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Garrett Saylor and Carter Spivey as team captains. After they draft their teams, the captains will set a pitching rotation which will be released later in the week via ECU’s social media channels (Twitter and Instagram) and on ECUPirates.com.

ECU will hold its annual Meet the Pirates event Sunday. Following the scrimmage, Coach Godwin, his staff, and players will participate in an autograph session which will be held in the team dugouts. A special American Athletic Conference Championship pennant poster will be available to pick up prior to the team autograph session.

2022 Purple & Gold World Series Schedule (Free Admission)

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 5 (11:30 a.m.)

Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 6 (Noon)

2022 Meet the Pirates Schedule (Free Admission)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Noon: First pitch.

2:15 p.m. (approximate): Autograph session with players and coaches.