GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina baseball program concludes its fall practice slate this weekend with the annual Purple-Gold World Series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Rosters announced for Purple-Gold World Series

The Pirates play the first of three seven-inning intra-squad scrimmages Friday, Nov. 3 at 3:45 p.m., followed by game two Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (12:15 p.m.). Admission is free of charge.



Prior to the Purple-Gold Draft, which begins Tuesday, 10th-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Danny Beal and Ryley Johnson captains of the Purple team. Justin Wilcoxen and Jaden Winter will head up the Gold squad. After they draft their teams, the captains will set a pitching rotation which will be released later in the week via ECU’s social media channels (Twitter and Instagram) and on ECUPirates.com.

