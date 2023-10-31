GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina baseball program concludes its fall practice slate this weekend with the annual Purple-Gold World Series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Rosters announced for Purple-Gold World Series
The Pirates play the first of three seven-inning intra-squad scrimmages Friday, Nov. 3 at 3:45 p.m., followed by game two Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (12:15 p.m.). Admission is free of charge.
Prior to the Purple-Gold Draft, which begins Tuesday, 10th-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Danny Beal and Ryley Johnson captains of the Purple team. Justin Wilcoxen and Jaden Winter will head up the Gold squad. After they draft their teams, the captains will set a pitching rotation which will be released later in the week via ECU’s social media channels (Twitter and Instagram) and on ECUPirates.com.
About East Carolina Baseball
- Captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship in 2023, finishing the campaign with 47 victories – the second most in a single campaign in program history.
- Made its seventh NCAA Regional appearance under head coach Cliff Godwin (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).
- Reached the regional finals for the fourth-straight season (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).
- Notched its fifth straight 40-win season (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).
- Placed a program single-season 11 players on the All-American Athletic Conference Teams (Three First Team, Eight Second Team and One All-Freshman Team).
- Had a student-athlete named American Athletic Conference Player or Pitcher of the Week eight times in 2023.
- Set the American Athletic Conference single-season record for runs scored (486), hits (668), walks drawn (317), RBI (445) and batters struck out (663).
- Established the program single season record for walks drawn and batters struck out.
- Posted single season program top-10 marks in runs scored (fifth), RBI (fifth), doubles (fifth/131), hits (sixth), stolen bases (seventh/87), triples (10th/14) and home runs (10th/75).
- Slotted in the Top 30 nationally in 13 statistical categories.
- Ranked in the various Top 25 polls every week of the 2023 season.
- Finished 13th nationally in average attendance (4,402) as well as 14th in total attendance (149,652) – both single season program records.
- Won 12 of 14 weekend series while recording nine series sweeps, including five in American Athletic Conference play.
- Collected eighth consecutive AAC and ABCA Team Excellence Awards and has posted the highest GPA of any league outfit eight years running.
- Trey Yesavage was named Second Team All-America by four publications (Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game).