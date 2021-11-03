Game times set for ECU’s Purple-Gold World Series this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball team will conclude its fall practice this weekend with its annual Purple-Gold World Series at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium starting Friday, Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. (EDT).

The Pirates, who began team practice in September, will play the first of three seven-inning intra-squad scrimmages Friday, followed by game two on Saturday (10:50 a.m.) and game three Sunday (12 Noon). Admission is free to all Pirate fans for the weekend series.

Prior to the Purple-Gold Draft, which will be held Wednesday, eighth-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Zach Agnos and Ryder Giles as team captains. After the two captains draft their teams, they will set a pitching rotation which will be released later via ECU’s social media channels (Twitter and Instagram) and on ECUPirates.com.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, ECU will hold its annual Meet the Pirates event with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. Following the scrimmage, Coach Godwin, his staff and players will participate in an autograph session to be held in the team dugouts. A special American Athletic Conference Championship pennant poster will be available for pickup prior to the team autograph session.

Purple & Gold World Series Schedule (free to public)

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 5 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 6 (10:50 a.m.)

Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 7 (12 Noon)

Sunday, Nov. 7 – 2021 Meet the Pirates Fall Schedule (free to public)

11:30 A.M: Clark-LeClair Stadium gates open to the public.

12 Noon: First pitch.

2:15 P.M. (approximate): Autograph session with players and coaches.

3:00 P.M. (approximate): Event ends.