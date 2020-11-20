Gameday: ECU travels to Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will close out its 2020 regular season road schedule when it travels to Philadelphia on Saturday for a 12 noon (ET) American Athletic Conference matchup against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Pirates will try to post their first-ever league win against the Owls while also wrapping up a two-game road swing that opened with a 55-17 setback at No. 7 Cincinnati last Friday. ECU will attempt to capture multiple AAC road victories in the same season for the first time since 2015 after downing USF 44-24 in Tampa back on Oct. 10.
THE SERIES
Officially, Temple leads the series 9-8 … On the field however, the Owls have captured wins in 10 of the 17 matchups, but their 45-28 victory in 1986 was later forfeited to the Pirates because of the utilization of an ineligible player … ECU is 5-4 against Temple in Philadelphia, but only has triumphs in three of eight meetings in Greenville … In American Athletic Conference play since 2014, the Owls have never lost to the Pirates (6-0).
