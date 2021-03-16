Gardner named NABC All-District first team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — East Carolina junior forward Jayden Gardner received All-District XXIV First Team honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday, as selected and voted on by member coaches. Gardner’s first-team all-district honor is his second in as many seasons and his third overall inclusion. He was voted second-team all-district as a freshman.

The Wake Forest native followed up his breakout sophomore season with another impressive year on the court this year, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Gardner led The American in scoring during conference play (18.0 ppg) with the third-most rebounds per game (8.7) against league opponents.

Gardner, who was chosen as a member of The American all-conference first-team earlier this month, has already moved into eighth-place on the school’s career scoring list with 1,492 points, which is also 12th-most in the eight-year history of The American. He also ranks third all-time in the conference in double-doubles (30) as well as fifth in rebounds (702) and free throws made (429).

Last season Gardner became the first ECU player to be named First Team NABC All-District and just third Pirate to be recognized by the organization along with Miguel Paul (2012) and Maurice Kemp (2013), who received second-team all-district accolades once each.

NABC All-District XXIV

First Team

Quentin Grimes – Houston

Tyson Etienne – Wichita St.

Jayden Gardner – East Carolina

Kendric Davis – SMU

Marcus Sasser – Houston

Second Team

Justin Gorham – Houston

Brandon Rachal – Tulsa

Landers Nolley II – Memphis

Keith Williams – Cincinnati

Jaylen Forbes – Tulane

Coach of the Year: Isaac Brown, Wichita State