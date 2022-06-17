GREENVILLE, N.C. – Scott Gasper has been named the director of player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston Thursday.

Gasper, who will assume his new duties immediately, previously served as the director of recruiting at Big 12 Conference member West Virginia for one year (2021) after completing three years (2018-20) as the offensive recruiting coordinator.

“We are very excited to be adding Scott to our staff,” Houston said. “His experience performing this job at a high level at multiple stops will no doubt enhance our program and our recruiting efforts.”

During his tenure at West Virginia, which began in 2018, he helped coordinate all the Mountaineer’s recruiting efforts and activities that included identification, development, strategy and execution of recruiting for football program. Prior to being elevated to the director of recruiting where he was responsible for head coach Neal Brown and his staff’s travel and communication plans, Gasper worked solely with the offensive planning travel during evaluation and contact periods. He served as the main contact with the compliance office, conducted initial evaluations of offensive student-athletes and organized camps and spring high school football coaches’ clinics on campus.

Gasper joined West Virginia’s staff after serving as the director of player personnel at Indiana from 2015-18. He oversaw roster management, handled initial transcript evaluation, all official and unofficial visits and scheduled all the recruiting travel for the coaching staff. He updated and maintained the recruiting database, handled the NFL scouts on their visits to campus and employed 15 student interns and delegated their daily tasks.

Prior to Indiana, he served as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) from 2012-14. He coached an All-American in each of his seasons at EMCC and East Mississippi winning back-to-back national championships in 2013 and 2014.

Gasper also made coaching stops at Laurel High (Maryland 2011 – OC/QB/WR), Knoxville Catholic High (Tennessee 2008-10 – OC/QB/WR), Seton Hill (Pennsylvania 2003-07 – passing game coordinator/QB-recruiting coordinator), Bethany College (West Virginia 2003 – passing game coordinator/punters), Gatesburg High (Illinois 2002 – special teams), St. Joseph’s College (Indiana 2001 – QB), West Virginia Wesleyan (1999-2000 – WR/QB) and was the wide receivers and punters coach for the Swedish National team in 1998.

While at Knoxville Catholic, he tutored two dozen all-district performers, including seven all-state players and two Mr. Football Award winners. He helped lead Seton Hill to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2007.

Gasper was a four-year starting quarterback at West Virginia Wesleyan from 1995-98, finishing No. 7 all-time in NCAA Division II in quarterback passing rating and holding nine school passing records. He also was the Bobcats’ starting punter for two years and the kicker for a year. He played in the Arena Football League for the Norfolk Nighthawks and Rochester Brigade for two years and one year for the Orebro Black Knights in Sweden.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in political science from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1998 and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hill in 2006. He, and his wife, Laurin, have a son, Maddox and a stepdaughter, Keira May.