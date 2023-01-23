GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University head baseball coach Cliff Godwin and a few other players spoke Monday about their excitement for the upcoming season during their annual media day.

The Pirates have been ranked in the top 25 in most preseason polls, but it’s something they don’t really pay attention to, Godwin said. Rather, they just focus on their game.

ECU baseball ranked No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

With help from baseball fans and the city of Greenville, they also ranked in the top 20 nationally for 2022 home attendance.

ECU baseball ranks in top 20 nationally for 2022 home attendance

Seniors Garrett Saylor, Carter Spivey and Lane Hoover touched on their experience at East Carolina, how they are excited about the upcoming season and the bond the guys feel that they have.

After amputation, Byrd eyes return: ‘I wouldn’t bet against him’

Spivey is the reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year. Both Spivey and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart garnered unanimous selection to the All-AAC Preseason Team while Spivey was also recently tabbed to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team.

ECU tabbed as 2023 AAC baseball preseason favorite, two players earn honors

Pitching coach Austin Knight and assistant coach Jeff Palumbo also told the media about the team’s closeness and the expectations they have for this year.

Palumbo said this team reminds him a lot of the 2018 baseball squad that posted a 44-18 record and won the American Athletic Conference Championship with a 4-3 win over Connecticut.

Pirates ranked No. 24 in Preseason Baseball America Poll

We also heard from sophomore Jacob Jenkins-Cowart about the season, along with Juniors Josh Moylan and Alec Makarewicz, who made a lot of noise last year.

Click here to see their 2023 schedule.

We’ll have more coverage of media day and hear from the players and coaches during this week’s WNCT Sports Talk video and audio podcast, which will post on Friday.