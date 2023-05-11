GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jared Harrell doesn’t seem like a freshman. Tall, confident, emanating athleticism.

He looks like a junior rounding into form. But Jared is a freshman. He was named AAC Freshman of the Year indoors after winning a conference title in his first go in the triple jump and taking fourth in the long jump.

He’s leaped his way into the program record books in his first season in Greenville and he’s just getting started. He already ranks in the top 10 in program history in the indoor and outdoor triple jump as well as the indoor long jump. Coach Viershanie Latham describes Jared as “coachable, dependable, consistent and a student of his craft.”

But who is the kid out of Morrisville? Click here to learn more about him.

Jared and the Pirates will be in action looking to bring home more hardware as they compete at the AAC Outdoor Championships this Friday-Sunday in Tampa.