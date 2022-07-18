GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took all night, but former East Carolina University pitcher Carson Whisenhunt heard his name called in Sunday’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Whisenhunt was chosen with the last pick in the second round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 66th overall pick.

Despite not playing this spring, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound four-year junior was still considered one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. He missed the 2022 season after taking a banned substance. Whisenhunt said on social media it was from a supplement he took during winter break. In a statement, he apologized to his teammates, coaches, his family, friends and fans.

With his selection on Sunday, he becomes the sixth highest draft pick in ECU baseball program history and just the seventh in the first two rounds.

Heading into the 2022 season, Whisenhunt earned inclusion in four preseason All-America squads, the Golden Spikes Watch List and was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year.

A year ago, the left-hander from Mocksville, N.C. posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first campaign as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start, he allowed just two runs (both earned) on three hits in four innings where he struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The lefty picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern tossing 6.2 scoreless frames with a career-best 11 punchouts and became the first freshman hurler since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.

Whisenhunt, who pitched for the Collegiate National Team two summers ago, allowed 28 runs (26 earned) on 50 hits posting a 3.77 ERA. He fanned 79 batters while walking 22 in 62.0 innings. Including the Georgia Southern contest, Whisenhunt also earned victories over Appalachian State, Charlotte, Illinois State, Tulane and UCF.

During the 2021 season, he worked five-plus innings six times with a career-best seven shutout frames versus the 49ers and fanned six or more in an outing on seven occasions. Whisenhunt was named Collegiate Baseball National Player-of-the-Week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Pitcher-of-the-Month (March 3) and American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week (March 15).