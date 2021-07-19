Gilbert announces Pirate Club leadership

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced several changes Monday as part of a restructuring of the Pirate Club.

Ryan Robinson was appointed to the dual role of executive director of the ECU Educational Foundation (Pirate Club) and executive associate athletics director for revenue generation. Robinson, who joined the East Carolina Athletics staff in January 2019, has been serving as the Pirate Club interim executive director while also leading the external relations unit since December 2019.

Gilbert’s announcement also includes the hiring of three new Pirate Club staff members – Carly Moore as director of development, Danielle Morrin as assistant director of development and Blaise Hudson as assistant director of development.

Additionally, Drew Moeller was named assistant athletics director for development in May after spending the last two years at the University of Pittsburgh where he served as assistant athletics director for annual giving, a position he accepted in 2019. From 2013 until his departure to Pitt, Moeller worked in a variety of roles in the Pirate Club.

Robinson, now in his third year at ECU, has more than two decades of experience in athletics administration where he has worked in the National Football League, intercollegiate athletics and university administration. In his new role, Robinson will be responsible for the Pirate Club and the ECU Athletics Ticket Office. Robinson was named executive associate athletics director for external operations in December of 2018 and had oversight of the day-to-day operations of all external areas, which includes marketing and promotions, social media, ticket sales and operations, media relations and video services. He also served as the liaison to IMG College Sports Properties, the Pirates’ multi-media rights holder.

“We are excited about the future of the Pirate Club and ECU Athletics and how this restructure will benefit both groups,” Gilbert said. “I appreciate Ryan’s efforts over the past 19 months in leading the Pirate Club and ensuring its continued success while dealing with a pandemic and limited staff. He brings great energy to work every day and he and Drew (Moeller) have built a staff that is eager and ready to connect with our fan base. Ryan has had to wear a lot of different hats since he arrived here in 2019 and has done a terrific job of building relationships, but I know he’s excited to put his energy and passion into the Pirate Club.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be the caretaker of an organization with such a long history of success like the Pirate Club,” Robinson said. “I appreciate the leadership and trust from Jon Gilbert and members of the Pirate Club Executive Committee as we work to chart ECU Athletics’ and Pirate Club’s next chapter, together. The Pirate Club plays a vital role in the success of ECU Athletics and is the direct link to the local community and surrounding region. We have built a team with current and new additions that have the ability and vision to chart a course for the future of the Pirate Club. Coming out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to emerge stronger, more transparent and we are committed to serving our loyal and dedicated members.”

Moore joins the Pirate Club after spending the last three years as Assistant Director of Donor Relations and Special Events with the Mountaineer Athletic Club at the West Virginia University. With the Pirate Club, she will be responsible for all aspects of fundraising including annual fund, sport specific giving and major gifts. During Moore’s time at WVU, her duties included the creation and execution of sport-specific giving to increase overall donations and membership, coordinating membership campaigns, planning donor events, major gift research for current and new prospects, and worked on numerous campaigns.

Morrin, a Mount Pleasant, S.C., native, moves to the Pirate Club after serving as the director of life skills/community service liaison with ECU Athletics since 2017. Morrin will work with alumni, local businesses, and Pirate Club chapters to form strategic partnerships moving forward. In her previous role, Morrin managed life skill development and community outreach efforts for more than 450 student-athletes, while also providing on-campus guidance and conference-wide initiatives to ECU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). She was a four-year letterwinner and two-time captain for the Pirates’ swim program and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Hudson joins the Pirate Club after earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from East Carolina in 2018 and 2020, respectively. A native of Dunn, N.C., Hudson will be responsible for the development and operation of the Student Pirate Club while also overseeing numerous Pirate Club chapters. He spent time in various operational roles within the athletics department as a student intern, which included a one-year assignment with the Pirates’ baseball program and was President of the Kappa Sigma Theta Pi Chapter while attending school.