GREENVILLE, N.C. – Former East Carolina baseball letterwinner and current Pirate head baseball coach Cliff Godwin has made a $100,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the Pirate Club announced Thursday.

Godwin’s investment will be used for the baseball building expansion down the left field line that will give the Pirates one of the top Division I athletic facilities in the country and further enhance the fan experience, recruiting, training, and development of student-athletes.

The Letterwinners Wall will be created outside the current hitting facility down the first-base line. The Letterwinners Wall will honor past Pirates that are united by a loyalty to the ECU baseball program. Information for letter winners to participate in the project will be released in October.

“It is an honor to wear the No. 23 and lead my alma mater,” Godwin said. “So many individuals have worked tirelessly to build a baseball program that is recognized nationally, and we are fortunate to receive tremendous support from our fan base and Pirate Club donors. The Letterwinners Wall will be a testament to the many student-athletes, coaches and staff who have poured their heart into this program. Our fans will enjoy seeing the names and remembering the careers and great moments in ECU baseball history.”

“We understand how much ECU means to Cliff and we are grateful for his investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “The creation of the Letterwinners Wall allows past, present and future ECU baseball letterwinners be a part of this initiative. We are fortunate to have Cliff lead the Pirates, and the success under his guidance is truly remarkable.”

A four-year letterman for the Pirates from 1998-2001, Godwin served as co-captain for three seasons where he started 126 games. In addition to his on-the-field accomplish­ments, Godwin excelled in the classroom at ECU as a two-time Academic All-America selection – one of four Pirates to ever earn the distinguished honor. He graduated magna cum laude from ECU in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems, and after receiving the Pat Draughon Postgraduate Scholarship, went on to earn his MBA from ECU in 2002.

Godwin returned to ECU in 2014 to take over helm at his alma mater and has guided the Pirates to unprecedented success. In Godwin’s eight seasons leading the program, the Pirates have had six NCAA Regional berths, four Super Regional appearances, three American Athletic Conference Regular Season championships and three AAC Tournament crowns. Off the field, the Pirates have combined to have over 350 members on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher). In Godwin’s eight years leading the program, 125-plus student-athletes have earned AAC All-Academic Team honors – including 37 of 38 from the 2022 club.

