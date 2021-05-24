Godwin, Norby, Williams take yearly AAC baseball honors

CLEARWATER, Fla. – East Carolina seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin, sophomore Connor Norby and junior Gavin Williams along with five other Pirates highlighted the 2021 American Athletic Conference Awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Godwin, who led the Pirates to their second consecutive AAC regular season title with a 20-8 record, was named the league Coach-of-the-Year for the third time in his career. Norby, the league-leader in batting average (.420), hits (89) and runs scored (56), claimed Player-of-the-Year honors and Williams took home Pitcher-of-the-Year accolades after posting a 9-0 record with a 1.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts to claim The American regular season triple crown.

Joining Norby and Williams as a first-team selection was true freshman Josh Moylan (DH) after hitting at a .329 clip with five home runs and 32 RBI in his first collegiate season. He also tallied five game-winning RBI (four in league play) to rank third on the team.

A quartet of Pirates in Thomas Francisco (1B), Zach Agnos (3B), Bryson Worrell (OF) and Cam Colmore garnered second-team honors and making it seven selections for the 2021 season.

With the three first-team selections, the Pirates have had at least one player named to a first-team for 17-straight years (2004-present, none in 2020). Since joining The American in 2015, ECU has had 18 different first-teamers in Reid Love (2015), Luke Lowery (2015), Evan Kruczynski (2016), Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016), Eric Tyler (2017), Travis Watkins (2017), Charlie Yorgen (2017), Spencer Brickhouse (2018-19), Chris Holba (2018), Brady Lloyd (2018), Bryant Packard (2018-19), Moylan (2021), Norby (2021) and Williams (2021).

Williams is the sixth unanimous pick overall joining Love (2015), Yorgen (2017), Holba (2018) and Packard (2018-19).

Coach-of-the-Year

Cliff Godwin, East Carolina

Player-of-the-Year

Connor Norby, So., 2B, East Carolina

Pitcher-of-the-Year

Gavin Williams, Jr., RHP, East Carolina

Newcomer Position Player-of-the-Year

Bennett Lee, Fr., C, Tulane

Newcomer Pitcher-of-the-Year

Jace Kaminska, Fr., RHP, Wichita State

All-Conference First-Team

Garrett Schoenle, Sr., SP, Cincinnati

Gavin Williams, Jr., SP, East Carolina *

Robert Gasser, Jr., SP, Houston

Jace Kaminska, Fr., SP, Wichita State

Aaron Haase, So., RP, Wichita State

Hunter Goodman, So., C, Memphis

Bennett Lee, Fr., C, Tulane

Garrett Kocis, Jr., 1B, Wichita State

Connor Norby, So., 2B, East Carolina

Collin Burns, R-So., SS, Tulane

Paxton Wallace, Jr., 3B, Wichita State

Jordan Rathbone, R-Sr., OF, UCF *

Paul Komistek, Jr., OF, Cincinnati

Corrigan Bartlett, Sr., OF, Wichita State

Josh Moylan, Fr., DH, East Carolina

– denotes unanimous first-team selection

All-Conference Second-Team

Colton Gordon, R-So., SP, UCF

Jack Aldrich, R-Jr., SP, Tulane

Braden Olthoff, R-Jr., SP, Tulane

Collin Sullivan, R-Sr., SP, South Florida

Cam Colmore, R-Sr., RP, East Carolina

Josh Crouch, Jr., C, UCF

Thomas Francisco, So., 1B, East Carolina

Jace Mercer, Gr., 2B, Cincinnati

Joey Bellini, Gr., SS, Cincinnati

Zach Agnos, Fr., 3B, East Carolina

Gephry Pena, So., OF, UCF

Tyler Bielamowicz, Sr., OF, Houston

Bryson Worrell, Jr., OF, East Carolina

Carmine Lane, R-Fr., OF, South Florida

Griffin Merritt, Jr., DH, Cincinnati