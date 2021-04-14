Godwin: Pirates set to travel to Houston; ‘Each and every game is different’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT sports director Brian Bailey got the chance to sit down with East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin on Wednesday before the team’s trip to Houston for an AAC series.

Godwin talked about how the season has gone so far and his team’s preps for the four-game series with the Cougars. The Pirates come into the series with a 26-5 overall record and winners of nine straight. They are also 8-0 in AAC play.

