Godwin plays ‘Lloyd Christmas’ at ECU baseball game

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Pirate baseball Coach Cliff Godwin should be preparing his team for the home stretch and battling for an American Athletic Conference regular season crown.

Instead Covid 19 wiped out the baseball season.

Sometimes you have to laugh in order not to cry. Godwin teamed up with former 9 on your side sports reporter and current Pirate athletics videographer Brian Meador for a little comic relief.

Godwin is shown playing the part of ‘Lloyd Christmas’ from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.” He imitates Pirate fans getting on the Pirate coach for a number of things.

“I give Meador all the credit,” said Godwin. “We wanted to do something fun while we had the time. ‘Lloyd Christmas’ is from one of my favorite comedy movies. It was all unscripted and a lot of fun.”

Check out ECU Athletics on social media to see the entire skit.