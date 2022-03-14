GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University baseball coach Cliff Godwin has announced that star pitcher Carson Whisenhunt would miss the entire college baseball season with an NCAA suspension.

The suspension comes after Whisenhunt tested positive for a banned substance. Whisenhunt said on social media it was from a supplement he took during winter break. In a statement, he apologized to his teammates, coaches, his family, friends and fans.

The NCAA has suspended @ECUBaseball star pitcher Carson Whisenhunt for the season. Here is Head Coach Cliff Godwin's statement pic.twitter.com/qNaDRfb0V4 — Garrett Short (@GarrettShortTV) March 14, 2022

“Carson has been deemed ineligible for the rest of the season by the NCAA,” Godwin said. “Carson is not a bad kid, but he will not be with us for the rest of the season. The coaching staff will support him on and off the field to help him academically, and then if he decides to come back in 2023, he’ll be back on our team in 2023.

Pirate Radio EXCLUSIVE>>>

Breaking News: Carson Wisenhunt has provided Pirate Radio with his official statement concerning his suspension. pic.twitter.com/Of1qrUM0hY — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 14, 2022

“I would tell the fans that I’ve made mistakes in life and if they came to light then I might not be the coach here at East Carolina, so I would ask the fans to have some grace because he is not a bad kid. He will not be on the team this season, and that’s an NCAA decision.”