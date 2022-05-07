TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa downed East Carolina 8-0 in five innings to clinch an American Athletic Conference series Saturday evening at the Collins Family Softball Complex.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane close out the set and the regular season Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Team Records

East Carolina: 20-34, 2-15 AAC

Tulsa: 17-29-1, 6-9-1 AAC

Makenzie Brown (3-7) earned the victory in relief, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. She walked four batters and struck out five. Logyn Estes (5-10) was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Kylie Norwood led Tulsa offensively with two hits, a run scored and two RBI. Conversely, five different ECU players recorded a hit in the contest.

After a wild pitch allowed the first Golden Hurricane run to score from third in the bottom of the first inning, Tulsa plated five in the bottom of the second to seize control. Haley Morgan provided the big knock with a three-run home run.

The Golden Hurricane closed out the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third as neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the final two frames.