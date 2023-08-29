GREENVILLE, N.C. – Grace Coon has been named an assistant coach for East Carolina lacrosse, the program announced Tuesday.

With her hiring, Coon becomes the first member of head coach Brittany Dipper’s staff.



“I am really excited to welcome Grace to the Pirate Family!” said head coach Brittany Dipper. “Grace brings in incredible on-field experience and leadership knowledge from her time at UCONN. Grace will work primarily with our draw unit and attack and will strengthen all that we do across the field. Grace’s passion, energy, and work ethic will have an immediate impact on our program.”



Coon recently concluded her collegiate playing career at UConn where she was a three-time Second-Team All-Big East honoree playing on the attack as well as being named to the IWLCA All-Region Second Team in 2021. A Marcellus, N.Y. native, Coon registered 91 goals and over 100 points in her illustrious career in Storrs. She also ranks second in program history in career shooting percentage.



The assistant position is Coon’s first career coaching stop.