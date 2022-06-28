GREENVILLE, N.C. – Malcolm Gray has been tabbed the assistant athletics director for media relations at East Carolina University, according to an announcement Tuesday by Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

The Greenville, N.C. native and 1996 ECU graduate, who most recently served as Director of Media Relations working with several Pirate teams including football, baseball, women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s golf, recently completed his 18th year as a full-time member of the athletics department.

“For 18 years, Malcolm has done everything asked of him while working for ECU Athletics,” Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Greg Pierce said. “No one is more deserving of this opportunity to lead the Media Relations department. His dedication, service and attitude are second to none, and he will thrive in this new role.”

Gray, whose media services operation at Clark-LeClair Stadium has been recognized and lauded by national publications and regional sports information outlets, was chosen in 2021 as the 46th recipient of the prestigious Russell D. Anderson/Wilbur Snypp Award, presented annually by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for outstanding contributions to college baseball. He currently holds a position on the NCWA executive board as an associate executive director after serving as the organization’s President during the 2016-17 season. Gray was also instrumental in helping East Carolina win a pair of earn a pair of Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) “Super 11” Awards for media relations services in 2009 and 2014.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime and one I have dreamed of for a while,” Gray stated. “To be able to give back to a university that has given me so much since I was three years old in 1975 watching my first football game, I am honored to be able to continue the legacy of the individuals before me. I look forward to continuing to tell the stories of our coaches, student-athletes and athletic programs for years to come.”

In the summer of 2010, Gray worked as the summer press officer with USA Baseball. The Collegiate National Team (CNT) posted a 16-3 record and finished second at the V FISU World University Championships in Tokyo, Japan. A year later, he ran the press services at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. for the 2011 Tournament of Stars and 18U National Team Trials, which captured gold at the COPABE 18U/AAA Pan American Championships in Cartagena, Columbia.

Gray, who completed his master’s degree in sports management in 2004, has also worked on the media relations committees at the 2002 and 2003 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup (Cary, N.C.), 2004 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Raleigh, N.C.), 2009 BCS National Championship Game (Miami, Fla.) and most recently at the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 College World Series (Omaha, Neb.).