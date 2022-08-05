GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman midfielder Isabella Gutiérrez has been selected to compete for the Mexican National Team in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for Aug. 10-27 in Costa Rica.

Gutiérrez is the first current or former Pirate to compete for her country’s national team since Saundra Baron made her senior debut for the Trindad and Tobago national team in 2015.

Mexico opens tournament play Aug. 10 against New Zealand before taking on Colombia Aug. 13 and wrapping up the group stage Aug. 16 versus Germany.

Gutiérrez was named to the game squad for Mexico in three friendly contests in June opposite Netherlands, United States and France. She played five minutes in Mexico’s 1-0 victory over Netherlands.

ECU opens its 2022 campaign Aug. 10 with a road exhibition match versus Liberty at 5 p.m. inside Osborne Stadium.