IRVING, Texas – East Carolina track & field’s Jared Harrell has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.



The freshman sensation has picked up where he left off from his Freshman of the Year indoor season and continues to move his way into the ECU record books. At the USC Open on Saturday, Harrell leapt to what would be the ninth-best mark in program history in the triple jump with his distance of 15.25m (50-00.50m).



However, due to an equipment malfunction, there was no wind reading for the jump so we’ll have to put an asterisk on the record book until Harrell improves that mark even more – though it should be noted that no jumps which did have readings were wind illegal.

“We are very excited to receive the news that for a second straight week we have had a student athlete named AAC Athlete of the Week,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft . “ Jared Harrell is very deserving of this award. He shows up each and every day ready to work. Jared exemplifies the term ‘student athlete’ – not only is he an outstanding athlete, but he is also an outstanding student. Jared made the Dean’s list in the fall semester. It’s not very often that you see freshmen lead by example but this young man sets a great example for the entire team. Coach Latham has done an outstanding job of not only coaching him but has been a great role model to Jared. Coach Latham has done a fantastic job of mentoring him as a student athlete. I know Jared will be excited about this award but is never satisfied – he has many goals that he wants to achieve by the end of this season.”

The good news is Pirate fans might not have to wait long for Harrell to push his mark further as he has already improved his PR three times in the outdoor season.



Speaking of, Harrell and the Pirates will be back in competition on May 12-14 at the AAC Outdoor Championships in Tampa, Fla.