GREENVILLE, N.C. — Henri Lartigue has been named an assistant coach and hitting coach for the East Carolina baseball program according to an announcement Monday by head coach Cliff Godwin .

Lartigue joins the four-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates after serving as the volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas State where he tutored the Red Wolves’ catchers while also assisting with hitting and other operations during the 2023 season. He was elevated to an assistant coach role in July.

“Henri is going to be a great addition to our baseball program,” Godwin said. “I am super excited for our players to get the opportunity to work with him on a daily basis. His knowledge of catching and hitting is going to help our guys continue to develop at the highest level.”

Lartigue spent the 2022 season as a student assistant at Ole Miss, helping the Rebels capture the first national title in program history with two wins over Oklahoma in the national championship series.

Lettering for 2022 National Coach of the Year Mike Bianco from 2014-2016, Lartigue was one of the nation’s top catchers in his final year in Oxford. He was a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, awarded to the best catcher in college baseball, while also being a First Team All-SEC honoree and SEC All-Tournament team member. The switch hitter led all SEC catchers in hitting with a team-best .353 clip, including a stellar .371 mark in league play.

Lartigue was also a standout in the classroom, earning CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team laurels and was a three-time selection to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Following his collegiate career, the Southaven, Miss., native spent six seasons in professional baseball after the Philadelphia Phillies selected him with the first pick of the seventh round in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.