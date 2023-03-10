Welcome Home the American Athletic Conference Champions

The East Carolina women’s basketball team is scheduled to return to Greenville on Friday evening. Fans can show their support for the 2023 American Athletic Conference champions in the Walter and Marie Williams Athletic Hall of Fame in Minges Coliseum. The team is expected to arrive around 7:30 p.m., with doors to the area opening at 7:15 p.m. All surface lots around Minges Coliseum will be open for fans to park.



Head Coach Kim McNeill and Synia Johnson to throw out first pitch on Saturday

2022-23 AAC Coach of the Year Kim McNeill and 2023 AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Synia Johnson will throw out the first pitch for Saturday’s ECU Baseball game vs. Liberty at 4 p.m. The entire women’s basketball team will be on hand for the game.



March Madness Selection Show Watch Party

Please join the ECU women’s basketball team in the TowneBank Tower on Sunday, March 12, for the NCAA Selection Show. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Fans can park in the Burt Family Premium Lot. The Pirates, who punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and third time overall, will find out their opening round opponent and destination for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.



March Madness Ticket Information

The Pirates women’s basketball team will learn their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening. Ticket information will be emailed to all Pirate Club members on Monday.