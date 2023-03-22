GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Henry and Hank Hinton families made a Leadership Gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today. The investment will directly impact multiple facility projects.



“Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence,” is a bold, $60 million fundraising campaign that was initiated to create an opportunity for donors to partner and invest with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club. Nearly $16 million has been raised in the first nine months of the campaign. This campaign will provide critical funds, essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of our student-athletes and make an impact on all our programs’ ability to succeed. Naming opportunities within the campaign are still available.



The Hinton’s own Inner Banks Media which owns and operates six FM radio stations in Eastern North Carolina along with some affiliated companies and commercial real estate holdings. The six stations owned by Inner Banks Media cover Greenville, Goldsboro, Wilson, Rocky Mount, New Bern, Morehead City, Jacksonville and surrounding areas.



“We are so appreciative of Henry, Hank and their families for this generous gift,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “The support of our donors and fans for the Pirates is what makes this a special place to work and live. Henry and Hank are passionate about the Pirates and they are invested in the future of our student-athletes. We have a longstanding partnership with Inner Banks Media, and it is a relationship that continues to grow.”



Henry and his wife, Debbie, have been Pirate Club members for nearly 40 years. They have a daughter, Courtney, and son, Hank. Henry is the longtime host of North Carolina’s syndicated radio show Talk of the Town which airs on two FM stations and a cable TV channel. He is a former member of the UNC Board of Governors and chairman of the ECU Foundation Board. He was enshrined into the North Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015 and is also the former chairman of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. In 2016 Henry received the Outstanding Alumni Award from his alma mater East Carolina University.



“Debbie and I feel fortunate to be able to give back to our alma mater,” Henry Hinton said. “ECU has been a big part of our family’s life and a big reason for our success in business here. Giving back is a small way to say thanks and encourage others who benefit from our great university to step up. Go Pirates!”



“Meredith and I are very happy with the current position of East Carolina Athletics, and we foresee big things for the future,” Hank Hinton said. “We are excited to be a part of this campaign and think this is vital for future success at ECU.”



Hank, his wife, Meredith, and two sons, Holt and Hunter, have a long history with ECU Athletics. Meredith, an attorney at the Ricci Law Firm in Greenville, played tennis for the Pirates as a student-athlete. Hank attended JH Rose High School in Greenville and went to school at East Carolina University for two years before earning his degree in journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, he spent time working at WRAL-FM Capitol Broadcasting in Raleigh before returning home to Greenville to establish the Hinton Media Group with his father. He is the managing partner at Inner Banks Media where he manages the advertising and sales efforts.

“Our donors continue to step up and assist as we strive to enhance our student-athlete experience,” Robinson said. “The Hinton family have been consistent donors to the Pirate Club over the years and have provided leadership to our athletics department and university. We are excited that they wanted to participate at the Leadership level of the campaign. All the projects in this campaign will assist our programs and provide opportunities for our student-athletes to pursue excellence. Every dollar matters if we want to continue to move ECU Athletics forward and remain competitive in the collegiate landscape.”



The Pirates Unite Campaign comprises of several facility projects and renovations for the athletics department. Including:

A newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium.

A state-of-the-art Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sports programs.

A Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building expansion to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports.

Renovations to the lower bowl of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space.

Expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating.

A Sport Programs Restricted Fund and Athletics Excellence Fund to emphasize sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority.

For more information about the campaign, please visit ecupirateclub.com or call (252) 737-4540.