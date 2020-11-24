Houston: ‘A lot more enjoyable end to the weekend and a positive start to the game week for SMU’

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Second-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s home game against SMU.

ECU seniors will also be recognized before Saturday’s noon start. Houston said while the group of seniors will be small, he hopes to be able to not only pay respect to them but send them out with a win.

“Much like the entire year 2020, things are just different,” Houston said. “I think back to my last game as a college player, being able to walk out with my parents and have a photo with them on either side of me. Being recognized in a full home stadium. That is not our reality this year.

“I really feel for those student-athletes participating in our senior day this week from the standpoint of not having their parents down there with them. They’re not going to have the opportunity to be recognized in front of a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It is going to be significantly impacted.

“We have a small group we’ll be recognizing Saturday. It’s a group that has contributed greatly to our program during their time here and will leave as graduates of East Carolina University. They are prepared to make a positive impact on our society. I look forward to honoring them, but I feel for them in that it won’t be the traditional senior day recognition.”

