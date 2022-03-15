GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston added to his support staff with the hiring announcement of Bryan Butterworth and John Carrico III on Tuesday.

Houston has appointed Butterworth as the Pirates’ director of player development and Carrico as director of scouting.

Butterworth, who owns 14 years of full-time coaching experience, joined the ECU staff in a non-coaching capacity as a volunteer assistant in the fall of 2021 after serving as Campbell’s defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach for six seasons. Under his guidance, the Camels owned the Big South Conference’s top pass defense in each of his last two full seasons, leading the entire Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in fewest passing yards allowed in 2018 by surrendering just 122.5 per game.

In addition to leading the FCS in fewest passing yards allowed, Campbell posted the seventh-best pass efficiency defense (103.27) while ranking among the Top 25 in red zone defense (15th/72.4%), scoring defense (25th/22.0 ppg) and total defense (25th/335.4 ypg).

Following his first stint on the CU staff in 2012, Butterworth returned to alma mater Sacred Heart (Conn.) for the 2013 and 2014 seasons and helped guide the Pioneers to consecutive Northeast Conference titles. SHU also ranked among the top defenses at the FCS level during Butterworth’s tenure in Fairfield, leading the country in interceptions in 2013 and red zone defense in 2014. Sacred Heart reached the FCS Playoffs in both seasons, earning a No. 25 national ranking.

Prior to his initial hire at Campbell, he spent five seasons at the University of Massachusetts where he worked with the Minutemen’s cornerbacks in 2011. From 2008 to 2010, Butterworth directed the safeties at UMass and aided the secondary to a 39th national finish in 2010. Two of the safeties he coached during his three years at the position were First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selections.

Butterworth started his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at UMass in 2007, working directly with head coach Don Brown, while also assisting with four special team units (kickoff, punt, punt return and field goal defense).

As an undergraduate, Butterworth played two years at Canisius (N.Y.) and two seasons at Sacred Heart. At SHU, he was a two-time NEC All-Academic selection and a member of the NCAA Student-Athlete Academic Council. As a receiver, he led the Pioneers with 36 catches for 403 yards as a senior in 2005.

Butterworth, a native of Scituate, Mass., graduated Cum Laude from Sacred Heart in 2005 with a degree in business.

Carrico spent the 2021 season as a regional scout for the Virginia program, which followed three years as a recruiting specialist at the University of Alabama.

While with the Atlantic Coast Conference member Cavaliers under former coach Bronco Mendenhall, Carrico was directly responsible for the evaluation of quarterbacks and athlete-designated prospects. In addition, he served as an assistant NFL liaison to the director of scouting, handled the coordination of coaches travel and played a vital role in both official and unofficial visits among a myriad of other duties.

Carrico, while an undergraduate at Alabama, spent three years on Nick Saban’s staff beginning in 2018. In his role, he was charged with researching prospects, providing and preparing recruiting film for coaches to review and evaluate, and utilizing XOS, Radar Recruiting, ARMS and various other database sites for the securement of prospect information.

In addition to working with the Crimson Tide’s national champion football program, Carrico assisted in the UA Dean of Students Office from 2016 to 2019.

Carrico was a member of the Dean’s List and National Honor Society before earning his bachelor’s degree in general studies from Alabama in December of 2020.