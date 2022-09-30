GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina contested a match at home for the first time since August Friday night, seeing Houston come away with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



The Pirates (5-10, 0-3 AAC) hit for a solid number during the evening, putting down 34 kills on 93 attempts with only 11 errors to finish at .247 while the Cougars (12-2, 3-0 AAC) ended up at .286 (46k/16e/105ta). Houston also enjoyed a 45-35 upper hand in total digs, but ECU out-blocked the Cougars 10.0 to 4.0.



Angeles Alderete put together her usual solid stat line, recording 12 kills, eight digs and a .226 hitting percentage while Brittany Wood chipped in with nine kills and hit .308. Abbie Jackson paced all players with 18 kills and turned in .432 efficiency on 37 attempts.



Houston raced out to an 18-10 lead in the opener on a kill by Kortlyn Henderson and later reached set point at 24-20. However, a 3-0 Pirate run spurred by Alderete and Wood kills and an Alderete service ace, pulled the Purple and Gold within a point. Jackson sealed the stanza on the next rally with a kill.



Trailing 16-9 in the second frame, East Carolina roared back once more – compiling a 12-5 run sparked by a block from Wood and Kianie Cummings to slice the deficit to 21-19. The Cougars were able to hold on, winning the set by three to grab a 2-0 lead at the intermission.



Houston clamped down in the final stanza, holding advantages of 14-8 and 21-14 on the way to completing the sweep.