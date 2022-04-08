GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenna Wilkey tossed a three-hit shutout Friday evening, lifting Houston past East Carolina 5-0 in the teams’ American Athletic Conference series opener at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records

Houston: 21-16-1, 5-1-1 AAC

East Carolina: 19-19, 2-5 AAC

Wilkey (7-5) struck out seven batters against one walk in the complete-game effort. Madisyn Davis (7-5) surrendered five runs on four hits in 2.1 innings of work with four strikeouts and a walk.

Kati Ray Brown recorded a pair of hits and drove in two runs to pace the Cougar offense while Logyn Estes, Chandley Garner and Logan Sutton were responsible for the Pirates’ trio of base knocks.

A leadoff walk came back to haunt ECU in the top of the second after Brown homered to left to put Houston on top, 2-0. The Cougars extended their lead in the top of the third, plating three runs on four hits.

The Pirates were unable to threaten in the final innings, notching lone singles in the fifth and sixth frames.

Up Next: The series resumes Saturday at 3 p.m.