GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenna Wilkey tossed her second complete-game shutout of the weekend Sunday afternoon as Houston secured a series sweep of East Carolina 8-0 in six innings at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records

Houston: 23-16-1, 7-1-1 AAC

East Carolina: 19-21, 2-7 AAC

Wilkey (8-5) scattered five hits in six frames of work while striking out nine batters against one walk. Taylor Smith (3-2) allowed five runs on five hits in just 0.2 innings.

Bethany Busch notched a hit, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Cougars’ offensive efforts. Jocelyn Alonso tallied two of ECU’s five base knocks.

A leadoff double off the bat of Amanda Carden in the top of the first kickstarted a five-run frame and gave Houston all the breathing room it needed. Busch clubbed a three-run home run before Britaney Shaw hit a solo shot to account for a quartet of the scores.

The Pirates threatened in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out on hits by Alonso, Logyn Estes and Bailee Wilson, but Wilkey fanned the final two batters of the inning to keep the Cougars ahead by five.

Houston plated three runs in the top of the sixth and held ECU off the board in the home half to seal the victory.

Up Next: East Carolina heads to Orlando next week for an Easter Weekend series at UCF.