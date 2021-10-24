Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 OT win

ECU Pirates
Posted: / Updated:

Houston running back Alton McCaskill (22) vs. Tulsa on Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25 yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston’s defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday.

The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed after a brief start and didn’t resume until five hours later. It ended close to midnight in Houston.

It finally ended when JoVanni Stewart recovered Ryan Jones’ fumble which was initiated on a tackle by Donavan Mutin after Jones took a short pass from Holton Ahlers.

Down 24-10, Ahlers ran it in from the 1 with 6:59 left in regulation before the Cougars (6-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) turned it over on their first play from scrimmage on the following drive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV