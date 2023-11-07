GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fifth-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday morning prior to Saturday’s American Athletic Conference contest at Florida Atlantic. The following are selected comments:

Opening Statement

“It was disappointing to not get the win this past weekend. It was a great day for college football. We had great weather, the stadium was electric form the beginning, and as I said in my postgame, I appreciate the fan support that was out here. The student body showed up and just created a great atmosphere in the stadium along with the way our team was performing. Very good Tulane football team, I think ranked 21st in the country coming in here, and our kids went out and played their tails off. We had a shot to win the ball game in the fourth quarter. We went into the fourth tied at 10 then had the ball across midfield down 13-10 and unfortunately could not get that drive down in the endzone and come away with what would have been a great home victory and a great way to celebrate with Pirate Nation. That’s probably the toughest thing about it. I hate that we weren’t able to give our kids and our fans that were here on Saturday the ability to celebrate a huge home win. The players have been very resilient and came back with a great attitude on Sunday. In looking at the film, I think we’ve got a lot of stuff we can build on. Obviously have a lot of stuff we need to correct. Excited about the matchup this week against a very talented FAU team down in Boca Raton. We played down there last year against South Florida during the hurricane, so we at least know the facility, the stadium and the locker room area and everything like that. The players are excited about the matchup, so I expect us to have a great practice today and a solid week. I expect us to go down there and play very well on Saturday.”

On Florida Atlantic’s Offense

“10 was the starter at Central Michigan, transferred to FAU and has played the bulk of the season this year. He has played very well. Fairly mobile guy, athletic, throws the ball very well in the pocket. Obviously, they have one of the top receivers in the country. He’s already gone for over 1,000 yards this year, so he’s got a lot of weapons around him. I like both of their running backs. The starter, 3, is a very solid player, has 700 yards rushing or so on the year. Really like the other kid, the transfer from Purdue. He comes in, he’s a big, powerful back. Played very well in the second half against UAB last week. I think they wore UAB down and he was gashing them there in the fourth quarter, and they just weren’t able to pull that one out. I think that they are a very talented offense and have played fairly well here over the last month. They didn’t play very well against UTSA but other than that one have played very well over the last month.”

On the Inability to Sustain Offensive First Quarter Success

“I think we were playing a very talented defensive team, and I think that’s the start of the challenge we had. I thought we came out and played very well up front the first quarter. I thought we had running room. Our running backs were playing with a lot of energy. I thought Alex was doing a great job in the pocket. I thought we had guys making catches, making contested catches down the field where we generated a couple of big plays. Jaylen (Johnson) had a big reception and then Chase (Sowell), that reception that got the ball down to the one on the second drive was a great play right there. We were just kind of clicking on all cylinders. What happened after the first quarter, I think Tulane did a really good job of driving the football and, to a degree, playing a little bit of keep away from us. We got three possessions in the second half and that’s it; one in the third quarter and two in the fourth. They did a good job keeping the ball away from us and we weren’t able to extend drives and create explosive plays like we did in the first two possessions of the ball game. Even still, we had the chance there in the fourth quarter with the ball across midfield to do something right there to put us back in the lead. That’s where you’ve got to make those plays at that point. We just weren’t able to convert the third or fourth down right there.”

On Starting Fast Offensively

“I thought we had a great week of practice; it was probably our best solid week total that we’ve had all season and I think the players were very ready to play on gameday. I do think we’re starting to get better cohesion with our offensive unit, so I think it’s a lot of things. The players do feel like they’re improving, and I think that you can look at the performance over the last several weeks and see where that’s the fact. We’ve just got to continue to build on that, and that’s what I challenged them with Sunday. That’ll be the focus of our team meeting today. I think they’re very motivated. This group cares tremendously about this program and about each other, and they want to go out and play at a level that we all desire for East Carolina football. So, I expect us to have a solid week this week and to play better this weekend than we did last Saturday.”

On Getting Over the Hump of Coming Up Just Short

“We kind of went through this a little bit in 2020 where we had a lot of close losses and were learning how to win. I think we’ve got a lot of guys on our roster that have won. There are a bunch of those guys on defense that have been a part of two-straight bowl trips, and you have a lot of offensive guys that are in that role for the first time. We’ve had a lot of opportunities to win the ball game in the fourth quarter for the last month. We’ve got to make it over that hump. That’s just it. You’ve got to make that play on third down to extend the drive, you’ve got to make that contested catch on fourth, or you’ve got to make that block at that crucial moment. Until you make those plays, you haven’t made those plays. I hope we can build on that performance. I think the kids feel more confident in themselves. A solid week of practice would set us up to play very well on Saturday. Now, we have our hands full with a team that has a lot of play makers all over the place and has an athletic defense so we’re going to have to go down there and play our best game of the year in order to have a shot to win. I can promise you that’s their motivation.”

On D’Anta Johnson’s Performance this Season

“I think D’Anta is playing probably his best ball of his career right now. I think he’s a guy that has had his big shining moments in the past but has had a little bit of the injury bug but has always battled back. But he’s playing his best ball right now and he certainly had a great performance this past Saturday with two sacks. He’s a big, physical kid that has a great motor. The thing I love about him is just him as a person. He is such a positive leader for us out on that practice field and in our locker room – just an enjoyable guy to be around every day. Certainly, I think he’s playing at a very high level right now.”

On Raheim Jeter Getting Reps This Season

“I think we all have to keep in mind that he’s a true freshman. He’s been getting reps with the travel squad throughout most of the year. With each week, we’re always going to do whatever is best for our program to put us in a situation to win on gameday. If he’s part of that then that’s what we’ll do, and if he’s not then we won’t. I continue to be pleased with his progress. We have had to intentionally hold him to a degree because we do want to protect the redshirt. He’s a young guy and you want to make sure that you have the availability of his eligibility for when he is ready, and you want to try to maximize that for as many years as you can. Very encouraged by him and we’ll see how he does in practice this week.”

On Jack Powers’ Collegiate Career Ending

“Well, he didn’t get that news confirmed until late yesterday, but I guess it’s okay to let everybody know. Yeah, you can’t sit here and ask yourself, ‘Why me?’ because that’s what happens when guys are in those situations. He’s a guy that pours everything into it. He’s a very positive leader in our locker room and he plays the game the way you want him to play. I sat down with him yesterday evening after we got confirmation of what was going on with him and just talked through his season and what he had done in his time here. Then we talked about what his next steps are, and his primary focus right now is to support his teammates and to support our program and to continue to be a strong leader. Then he and I and all the people around our program are going to work with him on what’s the next step in life for him. That’s what we try to do with all of our guys that are transitioning on from football. Certainly, I’m thankful for the two years we’ve had with him. He’s an outstanding young man in addition to being a positive impact player for us on the field.”

On Keaton Mitchell’s First NFL Touchdown

“It was good to see. I got to catch some of the highlights when I got home Sunday night. My 14-year-old had been watching all of it. It was great to see Keaton getting a shot and doing the things we all watched Keaton do for the last several years here. I messaged with him yesterday morning just about how proud I was of him, and to keep doing his thing and I know he will. I’m just excited for the opportunity he’s getting. You just hoped that he was going to get a solid shot and he’s getting that shot and he’s making the most of it. That’s all you can ask for in his position. Excited to see what he does from here on out.”

On Gerald Green’s Return and His First Touchdown as a Pirate

“I think he brought some positive energy, just some fresh legs. He was very frustrated being out for as long as he was, but he’s come back really excited and enthusiastic and playing at a very high level. It was great to see him get in there and get in the endzone for the first time as a Pirate and he was excited about that. I told him to feel free to do it more than once now. I think he’s brought a little bit of positive juice to that room, and I thought that he and Rahjai (Harris) both did a really nice job on Saturday.”

On Samuel Dankah’s Development with Losing Jack Powers

“It’s huge. He’s been having a solid season, playing a lot on special teams and playing some on defense also. I know he’s hungry to get out there and play more on defense and he’ll get that opportunity. Now you know Jack (Powers) and Jeremy (Lewis) have been playing at a very high level, been very pleased with how they’ve been playing so Sam’s got to make sure he has the week of practice to prepare to go out there and play at that same high level. That’s always the challenge for guys when they’re young is you know you can’t have a drop off. You have to play at the same level as the guys that you’re going in there for. I think he’ll be able to do that, and I know that Coach Doust does an excellent job with those guys. He’ll push him to be ready.”