GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jovon Hubbard has been named recruiting operations coordinator at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Wednesday.



Hubbard, who will assume his role immediately, previously served as the director of external relations/high school relations and pro liaison at Liberty University (2021-23) after completing two years as the director of on campus recruiting.



“We are excited to welcome Jovon back to our staff,” Houston said. “His familiarity with ECU, coupled with nearly a decade of collegiate experience, will continue to enhance our program and recruiting efforts.”



During his tenure with the Flames, which began in July of 2019, he oversaw the organization of campus visits for prospects, which included travel arrangement, campus tours and catered meals as well as the coordination of one-on-one meetings with coaches, academic leadership and faculty members.



Hubbard also cultivated relationships with student-athletes and assisted in the evaluation of their academic development potential based on previous performance, career interests and personal goals.



While at East Carolina, Hubbard offered ancillary support with camps and clinics, administrative management, walk-on and tryout programs, budgeting, on-field recruiting evaluation and the enhancement of various video, software and social media platforms.



Hubbard has also had stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2014) and Green Bay Packers (2018) as a scouting intern and in 2013 was a national field director trainee for the National Football League.



A graduate from Winston-Salem State University in 2008 (interdisciplinary studies), Hubbard earned his master’s in public administration in 2013 while serving as graduate assistant working on the defensive line.