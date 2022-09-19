GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore Alisha Hussain emerged victorious in the Tribe Invitational white singles draw to highlight East Carolina’s participation at its opening competition of the fall season in Williamsburg, Va. The event was part of the ITA Hall of Fame Weekend during which the team had the opportunity to meet and interact with tennis legend Billie Jean King.

In all, the Pirates captured 13 singles victories and a pair of doubles wins.

“We played a lot of good tennis this weekend against some high-level opponents,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “I was particularly impressed with our singles play as everyone left this weekend with at least one win and we came out on top of a few main and consolation draws. Our doubles need a little work, but that can be expected when playing together for the first time. We look forward to making some adjustments this week and preparing for the Spartan Invitational this weekend.”

Hussain began her singles title run with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Sophia Mitchell from Virginia Tech before dispatching William & Mary’s Emma Pell 3-6, 6-3 (10-8) in the semifinal and the Tribe’s Kensie Cricchio 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match. Isabella Rivera Ortiz was in the same draw, claiming the consolation title with triumphs over Towson’s Erin Gray (6-4, 6-1) and Mitchell (6-4, 6-3).

Freshman Kim Auerswald shook off an opening loss in the gold singles draw to beat Sissi Axelsson of Towson (6-2, 6-4) and Ine Stange of William & Mary (6-3, 6-4), winning the consolation crown. In the grey singles draw, Anne-Lou Champion reached the final with victories over Towson’s Sania Suchinsky (6-4, 6-2) and the Tribe’s Julia Monroe (6-0, 6-3) before falling to William & Mary’s Alisia Manolescu in a third-set tiebreak 4-6, 6-4 (10-4).

Hussain teamed up with Ines Bachir to collect two doubles wins as the duo topped a pair of Towson entrants to notch the consolation title.

Up Next: East Carolina returns to action next weekend, traveling to Greensboro for the UNCG Duals.

ECU Tribe Invitational Results

All-In Doubles Draw

Aksu/Radulova (Virginia Tech) def. Auerswald/Rivera (East Carolina) – 6-4

Rothfield/Lawson (Towson) def. Auerswald/Rivera (East Carolina) – 7-6 (3)

Tribe Doubles Draw

Fernald/Kuzina (William & Mary) def. Hussain/Bachir (East Carolina) – 7-6 (3)

Hussain/Bachir (East Carolina) def. Jacobs/Suchinsky (Towson) – 6-1

Hussain/Bachir (East Carolina) def. Assenmacher/Pospischill (Towson) – 6-3

Vaissaud/Pell (William & Mary) def. Muzzolon/Champion (East Carolina) – 7-5

Griffin Doubles Draw

Manolescu/Monroe (William & Mary) def. Becker/Madi (East Carolina) – 6-3

Becker/Madi (East Carolina) def. Doyle (Virginia Tech) and Gray (Towson) – Walkover

Green Singles Draw

Gurholt (William & Mary) def. Bachir (East Carolina) – 6-2, 6-2

Bachir (East Carolina) def. Pospischill (Towson) – 5-7, 6-1 (10-5)

Mejic (Indiana) def. Bachir (East Carolina) – 7-5, 6-1

Gold Singles Draw

Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Stange (William & Mary) – 6-3, 2-6 (10-8)

Aksu (Virginia Tech) def. Muzzolon (East Carolina) – 6-4, 7-5

Van Meeteren (William & Mary) def. Auerswald (East Carolina) – 2-6, 6-0 (10-8)

Auerswald (East Carolina) def. Axelsson (Towson) – 6-2, 6-4

Auerswald (East Carolina) def. Stange (William & Mary) – 6-3, 6-4

Black Singles Draw

Fernald (William & Mary) def. Madi (East Carolina – 4-6, 6-3 (10-6)

Madi (East Carolina) def. Lawson (Towson) – 6-1, 6-1

Doyle (Virginia Tech) def. Madi (East Carolina – 6-0, 6-1

White Singles Draw

Hussain (East Carolina) def. Mitchell (Virginia Tech) – 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Hussain (East Carolina) def. Pell (William & Mary) – 3-6, 6-3 (10-8)

Hussain (East Carolina) def. Cricchio (William & Mary) – 6-4, 6-1

Vaissaud (William & Mary) def. Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) – 6-4, 7-6 (1)

Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) def. Gray (Towson) – 6-4, 6-1

Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina def. Mitchell (Virginia Tech) – 6-4, 6-3

Grey Singles Draw

Becker (East Carolina) def. Hackbirth (Virginia Tech) – 4-6, 6-4 (10-6)

Manolescu (William & Mary) def. Becker (East Carolina) – 6-0, 6-3

Champion (East Carolina) def. Suchinsky (Towson) – 6-4, 6-2

Champion (East Carolina) def. Monroe (William & Mary) – 6-0, 6-3

Manolescu (William & Mary) def. Champion (East Carolina) – 4-6, 6-4 (10-4)