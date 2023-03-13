GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every Monday going forward during the college sports season, WNCT is showcasing the “Inside Pirate Athletics” radio broadcast at WNCT.com.

Each Monday at 6 p.m., you can watch the radio show, which broadcasts from Logan’s Roadhouse in Greenville. You can click here to watch it. ECU women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill was the guest for the March 13 show.

“Inside Pirate Athletics” is a one-hour show where coaches talk with the host about things going on with their sport or ECU athletics in general.