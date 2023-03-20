GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every Monday going forward during the college sports season, WNCT is showcasing the “Inside Pirate Athletics” radio broadcast at WNCT.com.

Each Monday at 6 p.m., you can watch the radio show, which broadcasts from Logan’s Roadhouse in Greenville. You can click here to watch it. Several members of the ECU baseball team are the guests for the Maarch 20 show.

“Inside Pirate Athletics” is a one-hour show where coaches talk with the host about things going on with their sport or ECU athletics in general.

