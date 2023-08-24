GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the return of East Carolina Athletics, comes the return of the Inside Pirate Athletics weekly radio show beginning Monday with head football coach Mike Houston kicking off the season.



ECU Sports Network and Tie Breakers (1920 Smythewyck Dr, Suite B, Greenville N.C.) have teamed up to bring Pirate Nation the weekly radio show every Monday night from 6-7 p.m. A trio of Greenville personalities in Brian Bailey, Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe will host the show throughout the year which can be heard on The Game 94.3 and will be streamed on WNCT.com. The one-hour event will feature in-depth game analysis as well as interviews from ECU coaches and student-athletes.



Playfly Sports, the multimedia rights holder for East Carolina Athletics, manages the ECU Sports Network under the direction of general manager Clay Walker.