GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be another way to catch the “Inside Pirate Athletics” radio show on Mondays.

WNCT.com will live stream the radio show, which airs Mondays at 6 p.m., at WNCT.com. You can click here to watch it. ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin will be on Monday night’s show.

“Inside Pirate Athletics” is a one-hour show where coaches talk with the host about things going on with their sport or ECU athletics in general.