GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Following what East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston called a “tough week” for sophomore kicker Owen Daffer, Pirate fans made sure to let him know they had his back Saturday against Old Dominion.

Daffer missed a critical extra point and field goal in the Pirates’ Week 1 loss to N.C. State. When Daffer took the field for his first opportunity Saturday against ODU, Pirate fans greeted him with a standing ovation and chants of “Owen! Owen!”

Daffer had a better showing in Week 2, connecting on both of his field goal attempts and three-of-five extra point kicks. ODU blocked two of those attempts.

Houston was impressed with the outpouring of support for Daffer.