GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Longhorns have arrived.

The Texas baseball team landed in Greenville Wednesday night. On Thursday they’ll continue final preparations for their Greenville Super Regional matchup against East Carolina.

The Pirates (45-19) will host the Longhorns (45-19) starting Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The first game is slated for noon and will be seen on ESPN2. The second in the best-of-3 series is at noon on Saturday and will also be seen on ESPN2. A third game, if needed, will be Sunday at a time to be determined.

Watch the video above to see what Texas coach David Pierce had to say about the Super Regional. Pierce talked about how the Pirates and Longhorns match up, competing at Clark-LeClair, and his own history of visiting Greenville as a player and coach.