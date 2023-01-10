GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Northside-Jacksonville graduate Jireh Wilson, a starter for the past three years on East Carolina’s defense, announced Monday he is transferring to the University of Central Florida for his final year of eligibility.

Wilson, who started his collegiate career as a linebacker before moving to safety, tallied a team-high three interceptions to go along with 46 tackles this season.

ECU and UCF no longer will be American Athletic Conference foes next season, as the Knights will officially join the Big 12 Conference on July 1.

Wilson is one of several ECU players who’ve announced their intent to leave the program in order to transfer to another school or prepare for the NFL Draft.