GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville native and former University of North Carolina cornerback Tymir Brown announced Monday he is transferring to East Carolina University.

Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels this season. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

New Beginnings pic.twitter.com/lADXsRqvci — Tymir Q Brown (@TymirQ) December 12, 2022

Brown was a three-star prospect at Jacksonville High School. He earned a spot in the ESPN 300. In the 247 Sports composite, he was ranked as the nation’s 31st-best athlete and the No. 27 player in North Carolina for the class of 2021.