GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina pitcher Jake Kuchmaner has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First-Team according to an announcement by the organization Thursday afternoon.

CoSIDA recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The First-Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, where first, second and third team All-America honorees will be announced in June.

Kuchmaner, who is currently pursuing his master’s in kinesiology, is a nine-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor roll member, four-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection, and two-time ECU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President. In July of 2021, he was one of 21 male recipients of the Spring NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, and recently he was the 2021-22 recipient of the Walter & Marie Williams Spirit of the East Scholarship presented at the Annual Breakfast of Champions. Kuchmaner earned his undergraduate degree in business management in December of 2021 and last week he was named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

On the field, he has appeared in 57 games (46) starts and owns a 21-8 career record. The lefty has struck out 186 batted in 226.1 innings, allowed 109 runs (96 earned), and sports a 3.82 ERA. A first-team all-conference selection in 2019, Kuchmaner tossed the first perfect game in ECU history when he stuck out eight during the Pirates’ 3-0 win at Maryland on March 17.

The Waxhaw, N.C. native earned consecutive national player-of-the-week accolades by Collegiate Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and Perfect Game in 2019 (March 11 and March 18) after carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning at Ole Miss before throwing the 31st perfect game in NCAA DI history.

A three-year letterman, Kuchmaner has helped the Pirates to 179 wins over the last four-plus years, been a part of three NCAA Regionals, two Super Regionals, two American Athletic Conference regular-season titles, and one AAC Tournament championship.