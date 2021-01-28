Former ECU kicker Jake Verity prepares for NFL draft

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – In December, East Carolina University placekicker Jake Verity announced that he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and entering his name in the 2021 NFL draft.

Verity leads the Pirates all time in field goals made and points scored and will likely go down as one of the best kickers in ECU football history. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound kicker is now in Davenport, Fla., preparing for the draft.

Verity said making an NFL roster as a kicker is harder than it is as a quarterback as there are fewer spots in the NFL for specialists. If he can make a roster this season, he said that it would be a dream come true to represent the Purple and Gold on Sundays.

