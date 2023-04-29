GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team fell to No. 5 James Madison, 19-5, on Saturday in Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates celebrated the senior class of Sydney Frank , Elizabeth Wilson , Sophie Bandorick , Camryn Pennypacker , Anna Joseph , Sophia LoCicero , Flynn Reed and Holly Hall after the game.

East Carolina (10-7, 3-3 AAC) got goals from Pennypacker, Frances Kimel , Ellie Bromley and Erin Gulden . Pennypacker scored a pair to lead the way while Kimel also contributed an assist.

All three ECU goalkeepers saw action in the game as James Madison (16-1, 6-0 AAC) flexed their offensive muscles to blow the game open from the start. Isabella Peterson scored six goals and Tai Jankowski scored a hat trick as nine Dukes found the back of the net. It was a 7-0 margin after a quarter and a running clock for a large portion of the game.

Jaime Behar did find some success for a stretch in net with four saves on nine shots on goal faced but the JMU offense was simply too much to handle as the Dukes clinched an unbeaten AAC record.

Up Next

By virtue of Vanderbilt’s win over Temple, the Pirates will be the No. 3 seed in the AAC Tournament and face the Florida Gators for the second time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m.